Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Donaldson Capital Management Maintains Holding in Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 1.83M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 32,405 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 29,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 1.65M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 25/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Therese M. Palermino, John L. Gillispie and; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE

