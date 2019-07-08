Gam Holding Ag Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $320,320; Stock Rose; South Street Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $10.52 Million as Stock Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 6.62M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 20/03/2018 - EXACT SCIENCES CORP - STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 - AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 13/04/2018 - AbbVie's Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 15/05/2018 - STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/04/2018 - Gilead's Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 - ABBVIE INC - ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 02/05/2018 - Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 15/03/2018 - Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,725 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 33,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.68. About 2.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100 on Monday, January 28. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93 million were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 312 shares to 14,940 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,786 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,667 are owned by Diversified Communication. Blue Financial reported 14,589 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6.89% or 107,114 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La, a Louisiana-based fund reported 30,189 shares. Middleton And Company Ma stated it has 24,105 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Edmp Inc has 2.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,174 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,409 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc reported 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Financial Management stated it has 29,790 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Karpus Mgmt reported 2,754 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boltwood Management has 28,234 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va stated it has 124,535 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). St Germain D J Incorporated has 1.89% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 167,013 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.05 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares to 48,555 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 75,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 8,350 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stifel reported 2.25 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Keystone Fincl Planning stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stone Run Capital Ltd stated it has 4,850 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.55% or 84,158 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 73,211 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 12,200 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank owns 7,920 shares. 60,095 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. Northstar Investment Advsr Llc stated it has 12,199 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc holds 61,753 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Merchants Corp accumulated 43,091 shares.