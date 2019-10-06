Gam Holding Ag Upped By $3.72 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding; Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) Sentiment Is 1

Gam Holding Ag increased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 114.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 52,377 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 98,136 shares with $6.99M value, up from 45,759 last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.06% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 292,420 shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 13 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased stock positions in Dividend & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.14 million shares, up from 3.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 444,216 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 409,514 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.31% invested in the company for 335,509 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.23% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 402,004 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 83,086 shares traded or 198.81% up from the average. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $144.37 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 29.42 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8,561 activity.

