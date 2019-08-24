Gam Holding Ag Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut by $19.95 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Boosted Its Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) as Shares Declined

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 19,572 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 17,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $180.18. About 882,435 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES $70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 109,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 627,081 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.41 million, down from 736,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20,627 shares to 72,183 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Management Lc stated it has 28 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.15% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 8,701 shares. Healthcor Ltd Partnership accumulated 338,770 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.58 million shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,947 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3.24 million shares. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Raymond James & owns 396,432 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 106,657 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 20.18M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Corp holds 1,820 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 18,259 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 1,249 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 3,885 shares to 78,836 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 399,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,425 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).