Gam Holding Ag Raised Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ); Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Lifted by $1.02 Million Its Holding

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 21,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 63,155 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 41,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 3.53 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 25/05/2018 – STOBART – BOARD GETS CONFIRMATION FROM LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN CO, INVESCO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IT IS SUPPORTIVE OF RE-ELECTION OF NON-EXECUTIVE MEMBERS OF BOARD, INCLUDING CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Markets lll Plc: Semi-annual Report and Unaudited Financial Statements; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Net Asset Value(s); 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI Wrld Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY NET REVENUES $958.0 MLN VS $867.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: A 3% YIELD WOULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPORTANT; 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.32 million activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7. $99,972 worth of stock was bought by Beshar Sarah on Friday, February 22. Johnson Ben F. III had bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,472 shares to 137,995 shares, valued at $19.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 7,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,847 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.00 million shares to 3.30 million shares, valued at $189.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).