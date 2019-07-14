Gam Holding Ag Raised Red Hat (RHT) Position; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Trimmed By $3.08 Million Its Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Holding

Gam Holding Ag increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 9,444 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 43,547 shares with $7.96 million value, up from 34,103 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Cedar Fair LP (FUN) stake by 57.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 59,307 shares as Cedar Fair LP (FUN)’s stock rose 1.70%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 44,108 shares with $2.32M value, down from 103,415 last quarter. Cedar Fair LP now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 299,991 shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 18.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49

Gam Holding Ag decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 29,350 shares to 101,386 valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) stake by 96,857 shares and now owns 89,283 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Personal Fin Services stated it has 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability invested in 4,460 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 258,815 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 22,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Manikay Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 225,000 shares. Bristol John W accumulated 218,055 shares. Ent Service Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Ltd Co has 2,150 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 1,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 675,714 are owned by Fred Alger Management Inc. Utah Retirement has invested 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CEDAR FAIR SCHEDULES 2019 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cedar Fair acquires Sawmill Creek Resort – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cedar Fair closes on Schlitterbahn parks, triggering start of 120-day option for KCK park – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cedar Fair Reports 3% Increase in Net Revenues Through the July 4th Holiday Weekend – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlitterbahnâ€™s new owner sees strong start to summer – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 34,898 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 170,059 shares. Avenir invested in 0.48% or 86,209 shares. 402,425 are held by River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 2.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). 56,343 were accumulated by Advisors Cap Mgmt Llc. Schulhoff & Inc reported 32,610 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Company holds 39,227 shares. Synovus Finance Corp owns 600 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) or 45,868 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 1,613 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares.