Gam Holding Ag Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Raised Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 15,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 153,285 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35M, up from 137,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 255,525 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD DELAYS EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO MAY 17; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 09/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE – CHILE’S CORFO FILES COMPLAINT WITH ANTITRUST REGULATORS IN EFFORT TO BLOCK SALE OF SQM STAKE TO TIANQI LITHIUM OR OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES – DOCUMENT; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM TO BUY NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN SAYS SQM TRANSACTION EXCELLENT FOR CHILEAN ECONOMY; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 24/05/2018 – SQM ATTRIBUTES LOW FIRST-QUARTER SALES TO LOGISTICS DELAYS

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,962 shares to 34,153 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,474 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 245,888 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 150,881 shares. Hanlon Invest holds 2,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Advisors Ltd accumulated 5,342 shares. Drexel Morgan accumulated 20,014 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Hamel Associate holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 70,006 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 1.49 million shares. Mengis Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suntrust Banks holds 0.92% or 1.27 million shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 11,108 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,927 were accumulated by West Chester Advsr. First Mercantile Trust holds 25,673 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 3,492 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Positive On Johnson & Johnson’s Unexpected Ohio Opioid Settlement – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Negative Press Presents a Buying Opportunity with JNJ Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tianqi signs deal in governance of Chilean lithium miner SQM – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Tianqi puts world’s biggest lithium plant expansion on hold – MINING.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SQM: More Pain Ahead For Lithium – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “SQM vs. Albemarle vs. FMC Corp.: Which Had the Best Lithium Results in Q2? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.