Gam Holding Ag Raised Its Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as Valuation Rose; Hollencrest Securities Increased United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holding by $8.11 Million

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.71M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 169.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 24,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 39,126 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 4.30M shares traded or 175.51% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Limited owns 16,869 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Addison Capital owns 14,326 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 644 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca reported 20,465 shares. 13,154 are owned by Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,268 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Impala Asset Management Lc reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 19,691 shares. Verity & Verity Lc accumulated 46,593 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wade G W & Inc stated it has 101,435 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Rech And Management holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML positive on UPS’ CFO hire – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 137,765 shares to 516,746 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 2,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,143 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 4,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 12,428 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,667 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 650,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 16,647 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.16% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Hawaiian State Bank has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 36 shares. Advent Capital De, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Trexquant L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7,200 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 254,302 shares in its portfolio.