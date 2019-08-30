Gam Holding Ag Raised Its Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $371,250 as Stock Value Rose; Neurocrine Biosc. (NBIX) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Upped Its Position by $385.06 Million

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 37,216 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 24,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 181,638 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosc. (NBIX) by 901.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 4,857 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.79 million, up from 485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.07. About 292,363 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Neurocrine (NBIX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 342 shares to 5 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Fmc (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 556,636 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Parametric Limited Company has 91,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 0% or 25 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). New York-based Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 26,467 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,495 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 6,889 shares. New York-based Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Delaware has 176,388 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 1,339 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 84,169 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5,081 shares to 30,460 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,593 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 198,096 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Parametric Port Associates Llc stated it has 599,117 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 5,676 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 26,490 are held by Trust Of Vermont. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Sun Life Finance holds 0.04% or 6,593 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 132,009 shares. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.52% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 31,249 shares. Private Management Grp stated it has 0.9% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.03% or 104,372 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Franklin Res Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “TDS and US Cellular to release second quarter operating results on Aug. 1, 2019 and host conference call on Aug. 2, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TDS Telecom +3.3% amid profit growth in wireline, cellular – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TDS and US Cellular announce financial leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TDS Nominates Wade Oosterman for Election to Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.