Gam Holding Ag Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Arthur J. Gallagher & CO (AJG) SI Increased By 36.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 41,956 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.34% or 155,730 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 102,680 shares. Davis reported 55,112 shares. Ledyard Bankshares owns 20,262 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. California-based Bailard has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 33,515 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 43,579 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. City Trust Fl has 13,237 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Mngmt Gru invested in 24,595 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Field Main Bank & Trust reported 16,861 shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.34% or 71,697 shares. James Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $227,200 was sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $14700 target.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 48,508 shares to 266,208 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 28,091 shares and now owns 76,920 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 33,185 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Signature Est And Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 2,937 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 280 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 367,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc holds 0% or 26,499 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co invested 0.83% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sigma Planning holds 3,230 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 682,751 shares. Weatherstone Capital reported 3,049 shares stake. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 30,889 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 7,600 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $85,426 activity. 1,100 shares were sold by English Frank E. Jr., worth $85,426.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AJG in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

