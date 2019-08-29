Gam Holding Ag Raised Holding in Biogen (BIIB); Bok Financial (BOKF) Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Its Position by $40.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 7,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 13,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $222. About 450,090 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 57,620 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE:MARCH DATA SHOWS NUMBER OF CHINESE TOURISTS RECOVERING; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – BOK LEE CITES JOB MARKET, TRADE CONFICTS AS RISKS: ETODAY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA GDP TO RISE 3% IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ BOK Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOKF); 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE LOWER THAN PREV. 1.7% PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.5%; Decision History; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR MAJOR COUNTRIES’ MONETARY POLICICES

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.41 million for 9.88 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 384,395 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc. 4,710 are held by M&T Bancorporation. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Bb&T holds 0.03% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 22,356 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 202,957 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,074 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 719 shares. First Personal Financial holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 4,703 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 49,941 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 2,741 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BOK Financial (BOKF) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2018. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial announces Sue Hermann Director Corporate Communications – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 101,876 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,974 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.58% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 217,517 shares. Pzena Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Fund holds 7,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Atria Invs owns 7,902 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sabby Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Valley Natl Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,813 shares. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 2,400 shares. Prudential invested in 0.28% or 702,048 shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gemmer Asset Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 189 shares. Central Bancorporation & reported 8,141 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 113,463 shares to 11,316 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,763 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.