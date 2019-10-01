Gam Holding Ag Position in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Lowered by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Shares Rose, Wallace Capital Management Cut Holding by $3.36 Million

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 49,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 96,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 145,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 54,245 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 – CHILE SEEKS ANTITRUST INTERVENTION OF TIANQI BID FOR SQM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 23/04/2018 – SQM BOARD CALLS OFF APRIL 27 SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FILING

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 25,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 182,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24 million, down from 207,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 80,281 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $759.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 90,967 shares to 394,793 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Co reported 8,782 shares. 1,600 are held by Macquarie. Horizon Limited Liability Company owns 1,988 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jane Street Grp reported 10,979 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 215,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Signaturefd Ltd reported 157 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation reported 20,563 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 16,290 shares. Tci Wealth has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 39 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 203,017 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp holds 1.27% or 5.18 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 174,818 shares.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $521.52M for 9.47 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

