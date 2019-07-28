Gam Holding Ag Position in Nordstrom (JWN) Has Boosted by $581,944; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spc Financial Trimmed Its Stake

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 13,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,581 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 39,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15 million shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 138.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 13,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 3.00M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 05/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: Nordstrom, Ascena Retail Group & Analogic; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Acquisition Bid From Members Of The Nordstrom Family — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE TERMINATED DISCUSSIONS BECAUSE IT COULD NOT REACH AGREEMENT WITH GROUP ON ACCEPTABLE PRICE FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,177 shares to 44,546 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,545 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WarnerMedia starts ‘significant’ cuts in ad sales – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nordstrom Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,807 shares to 31,248 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,523 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

