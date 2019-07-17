Gam Holding Ag Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Idex (IEX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Stake by $531,822

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,725 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 33,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 315,402 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,070 were accumulated by Westchester Capital Management. The Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advisors Sa has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin & Tn has 13,174 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 318,170 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc invested in 1.54% or 105,120 shares. Windward Co Ca has 2.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 153,445 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 50,237 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, National Registered Inv Advisor has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,188 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 24,051 shares. Longer Investments reported 2.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,150 shares. 3,073 are held by Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.16% or 718,830 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 1.53% stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc reported 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We’re Up Big On This Pick — And We’re Holding For More – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million on Tuesday, February 12. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35,628 shares to 115,050 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 22,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,549 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.25 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 52,068 shares to 171,969 shares, valued at $27.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 197,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IDEX Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Exchange operator IEX blasts NYSE for criticism of SEC fee plan – Reuters” published on June 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Is A Best Of Breed Industrial, And Priced Accordingly – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” with publication date: February 21, 2019.