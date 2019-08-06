Gam Holding Ag Lowered Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC) as Market Value Declined; As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Cut Its Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 96,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 89,283 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 186,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.44 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas analyzed 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67%. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $72.66M for 8.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 14,822 shares to 66,984 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.95 million for 13.49 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.