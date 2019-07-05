Gam Holding Ag Lowered By $373,230 Its Intuit (INTU) Holding; Burney Co Lowered By $722,108 Its Luminex Del (LMNX) Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 31.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag sold 1,430 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 3,042 shares with $795,000 value, down from 4,472 last quarter. Intuit now has $69.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 259,902 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable

Burney Co decreased Luminex Corp Del (LMNX) stake by 34.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 31,396 shares as Luminex Corp Del (LMNX)’s stock declined 16.22%. The Burney Co holds 59,895 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 91,291 last quarter. Luminex Corp Del now has $918.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 31,352 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 16.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Sees 2Q Rev $78.5M-$80M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luminex Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNX); 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP LMNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $316 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES FY REV. $310.0M TO $316M, EST. $313.0M; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX 1Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX CORP – REAFFIRMS ITS FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN $310 MLN AND $316 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Burney Co increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 6,505 shares to 24,365 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 8,217 shares and now owns 53,020 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

More notable recent Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Luminex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LMNX) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luminex (LMNX) Presents ARIES MRSA Assay to FDA for Clearance – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Luminex Submits ARIES MRSA Assay for FDA Clearance – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, February 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Friday, May 24 report. UBS maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (INTU) – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252,539 are owned by Partner Fund L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 340,503 shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 49,379 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 2,371 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 18,256 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,194 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,070 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc holds 4.05 million shares. Fiera Cap has 0.15% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 148,913 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,326 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 19,244 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Headinvest Limited has 27,099 shares. Sun Life Incorporated owns 440 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Gam Holding Ag increased Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 21,134 shares to 78,972 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 906 shares and now owns 2,176 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.