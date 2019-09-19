Gam Holding Ag Lowered By $353,365 Its Viacom New (VIAB) Position; Tyler Technologies (TYL) SI Decreased By 2.52%

Gam Holding Ag decreased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 8.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag sold 12,185 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 127,582 shares with $3.81 million value, down from 139,767 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $10.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 456,500 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 22/03/2018 – DJ Khaled and Get Schooled Announce New Scholarship under Major Keys Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Viacom To Make Investment in Day Zero Productions; 03/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 08/03/2018 – MOVIEPASS™ BRINGS ON FORMER SPOTIFY & VIACOM EXEC AS CHIEF PROD; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. TYL’s SI was 824,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 845,600 shares previously. With 192,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL)’s short sellers to cover TYL’s short positions. The SI to Tyler Technologies Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 14,288 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 1.91% above currents $262.48 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 80.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Large Arizona School District – Arizona Daily Star” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.â€™s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rgm Capital Limited Liability Company reported 7.44% stake. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,109 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company owns 10,512 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.03% or 261 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 4,110 shares. Bard Assoc holds 12,200 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,630 shares. Teton stated it has 3,400 shares. Stephens Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 201,105 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.19% or 39,613 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 36,944 shares stake.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2019 : AABA, HPQ, CMCSA, CTVA, T, QQQ, AAPL, KO, AMGN, DTV, JNPR, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 2,920 shares to 33,272 valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2. It also upped Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) stake by 12,329 shares and now owns 21,074 shares. Pure Storage Inc was raised too.