Gam Holding Ag Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Position; Illumina (ILMN) Sellers Increased By 1.34% Their Shorts

Gam Holding Ag increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 390.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 167,475 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 210,345 shares with $8.12M value, up from 42,870 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $54.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. ILMN’s SI was 2.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 2.50M shares previously. With 940,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s short sellers to cover ILMN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold Illumina, Inc. shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,927 shares. Michigan-based Connable Office Inc has invested 0.07% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kidder Stephen W reported 10,893 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il holds 3,313 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 1.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication Inc owns 1.27% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,000 shares. 33 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Communication. Century Cos invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prudential Fincl reported 135,748 shares stake. Huntington State Bank reported 61 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 0.12% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,605 shares. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 1.85% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 343,923 shares stake.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $45.51 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 49.15 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 8.00% above currents $309.57 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 118,379 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc has 180,643 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.93M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3,246 shares. Fairfax Hldgs Ltd Can reported 298,000 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 3.67 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Srb stated it has 14,411 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.1% stake. Nuveen Asset reported 4.99 million shares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 315,715 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management accumulated 0.15% or 613,009 shares. Dalton Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Viking Glob Invsts LP invested in 6.43M shares or 1.11% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 233,422 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.83’s average target is 5.43% above currents $49.16 stock price. Micron Technology had 22 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by Longbow. Cascend maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, September 20.