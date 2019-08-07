Gam Holding Ag Lifted Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $6.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Alpine Partners Vi Lifted Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $410,650

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 172.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 16,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 9,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 670,369 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 107.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 10,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 20,351 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, up from 9,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $12.31 during the last trading session, reaching $503.77. About 653,483 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,750 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 6,125 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 3,867 shares. Weiss Multi has 3,000 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 14,340 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Natixis Advsrs LP has 32,786 shares. Bamco Inc reported 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,634 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3,434 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 361 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 10 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

