Gam Holding Ag Lifted Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position; Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Covered By 0 Bulls

Gam Holding Ag increased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 1207.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 28,337 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 30,683 shares with $490,000 value, up from 2,346 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 2.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Among 4 analysts covering Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Phibro Animal Health has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -3.85% below currents $21.32 stock price. Phibro Animal Health had 7 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $1800 target in Thursday, August 29 report. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. See Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $862.47 million. It operates through three divisions: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. It has a 15.79 P/E ratio. The firm develops, makes, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $106,050 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CORCORAN E THOMAS, worth $106,050.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.25 million shares or 1.69% more from 18.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 7,537 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 29,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 278,763 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 342 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 10,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 6,772 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,927 shares or 0% of the stock. 728 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability. United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,005 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 52,171 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) for 560,175 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 444 shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 384 shares stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 6.99 million shares. Moreover, Mesirow Invest has 1.31% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 527,870 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Green Square Capital Ltd Co holds 0.35% or 34,959 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.06% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 42,095 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 34,903 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.69 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 1.84M shares. Moreover, Westfield Management LP has 0.17% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.41M shares. Petrus Trust Lta has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Ltd has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 25.76% above currents $14.71 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Monday, September 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 50,549 shares to 21,535 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,999 shares and now owns 2,754 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) was reduced too.