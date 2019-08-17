Gam Holding Ag Increased Patterson Companies (PDCO) Holding by $615,300; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Increased by $15.68 Million Its Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 132,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 103,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 1.05 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

