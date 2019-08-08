Gam Holding Ag Increased Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $3.19 Million as Stock Rose; Castine Capital Management Lifted Hmn Finl (HMNF) Holding by $365,043; Share Value Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 4,791 shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 62.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 56,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 145,636 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 89,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.58, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.31 million shares or 106.13% more from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 116 shares. Moreover, Grace & White Inc New York has 0.9% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 176,006 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 1 shares. James Investment Inc invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0% or 100,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,463 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Co holds 48,975 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 35,852 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 54,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) or 66,327 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,940 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 538 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 858 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 343,553 shares to 595,870 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

More recent HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form 8-K HMN FINANCIAL INC For: Jul 18 – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,001 shares to 2,935 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 390,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,705 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).