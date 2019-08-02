Gam Holding Ag Has Upped Its United Therapeutics Del (UTHR) Holding; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 8.01 million shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (UTHR) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 4,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 7,544 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 2,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 1.03 million shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.55M for 5.07 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. Leibman Maya had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G LP holds 27,860 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Sei stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Barnett Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 75,468 shares. Consulta has invested 0.63% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 18,848 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 1,369 are held by Cwm Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.07% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 231,786 shares. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 29,824 shares. Pnc Group Inc holds 119,765 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 822 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.01% or 6,482 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 30,000 shares to 99,300 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 22,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,549 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).