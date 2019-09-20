Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake by $360,540; California State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Holding by $9.13 Million; Valuation Were Volatile

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 165,985 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 301,298 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70M, down from 467,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 584,245 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 10,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 37,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 346,194 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 13/03/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C FROM 8C, EST. 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 34,362 shares to 676,110 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mortgage Investment (NYSE:PMT).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 44,305 shares to 72,854 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

