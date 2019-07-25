Gam Holding Ag Has Trimmed Its Position in Infosys LTD (INFY) by $600,000 as Share Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Stake by $4.85 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 6.80 million shares traded or 91.19% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,980 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 307,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 6.98 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDER (CSP) ADOPTION OF AXOS PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR RAVI VENKATESAN RESIGNS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 20,198 shares to 51,843 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 33,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,029 are held by Glenview National Bank Tru Dept. 182,340 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.29% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,864 shares. Mitchell Cap Management has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 19,000 shares. New South Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 1.39M shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 502,878 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% or 20,700 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 275,749 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 16,111 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,312 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co owns 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,939 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 57,316 shares to 94,516 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 128,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).