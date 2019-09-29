Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Snap On (SNA) Holding by $606,375 as Shares Declined; Timucuan Asset Management Lowered Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position by $2.79 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 675,601 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 3,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 13,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 9,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 194,052 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 329,650 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 2,288 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 44,613 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 280 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 15,092 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,195 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Essex Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 6,228 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 55,796 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Monroe National Bank & Trust And Mi holds 8,797 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corp owns 96,000 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 5,216 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msg Network Inc by 16,080 shares to 35,876 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 39,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,997 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 16,783 shares to 430,232 shares, valued at $91.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 36,696 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 1.84M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 33,367 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,482 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 7,305 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 6,397 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 11,878 shares. Century Cos Inc reported 223,741 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 166,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 3,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 113,472 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,134 shares. 13,552 are owned by Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 18,506 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

