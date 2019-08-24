Gam Holding Ag Has Raised Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding by $478,722; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Holder Alpine Associates Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 6,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 15,902 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 8,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 617,191 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,914 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Segantii Cap Mngmt Limited owns 300,000 shares. 552,703 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsrs Limited accumulated 66,283 shares. Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp has 32,762 shares. 482,013 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Jabodon Pt holds 491,393 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 141,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,187 were accumulated by Northeast Finance Consultants Inc. Mutual Of America Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,001 shares to 2,935 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn).