Gam Holding Ag Has Lowered Aes (AES) Holding; Lyon Street Capital Decreased Ringcentral (RNG) Stake By $754,350

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 7,050 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 15.55%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 7,950 shares with $857,000 value, down from 15,000 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $10.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 206,573 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M

Gam Holding Ag decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 85.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag sold 101,255 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 4.81%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 17,448 shares with $315,000 value, down from 118,703 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $11.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 1.60 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 21. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Management Llc stated it has 2.46% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Alkeon Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.84 million shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru owns 7,818 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 118,826 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 0.03% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 634,204 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Falcon Point Llc holds 0.19% or 3,228 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.06% or 197,660 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs invested in 0.27% or 7,031 shares. M&T State Bank reported 3,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.04% or 1,552 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 64,500 are held by Clough Prns Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RingCentral Banks On Platform And Product Expansion To Cross $1 Billion Revenue Milestone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. $206,884 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) was sold by Michelle McKenna.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag increased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 23,226 shares to 23,228 valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) stake by 11,347 shares and now owns 13,755 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Utilities Poised For Big Upsides – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Breaks Ground on 400 MWh Energy Storage Project in Southern California – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. Another trade for 2.58 million shares valued at $41.58M was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.08% or 34,661 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). National Bank Of The West reported 0.03% stake. Argi Invest Serv Limited Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 57,227 shares. Everence Cap Management reported 11,844 shares. 42,482 were accumulated by Wright Serv Incorporated. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 230,119 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 55,272 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested 0.13% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Kwmg Lc has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Comerica Bankshares reported 136,442 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 971,817 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,211 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 148,423 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AES in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AES in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.