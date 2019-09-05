Gam Holding Ag Has Lifted Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake; J.C. Penney Company Holding Company (JCP) Shorts Decreased By 6.85%

J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company (NYSE:JCP) had a decrease of 6.85% in short interest. JCP’s SI was 120.92M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.85% from 129.81M shares previously. With 7.96 million avg volume, 15 days are for J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company (NYSE:JCP)’s short sellers to cover JCP’s short positions. The SI to J.C. Penney Company Inc Holding Company’s float is 40.58%. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.0132 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7327. About 972,110 shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 08/03/2018 – JCPenney Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 30/04/2018 – Crius and JCP Announce Settlement Agreement; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – 4 LEADERS WILL SHARE EQUAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR CO’S OPERATIONS UNTIL NEW CEO IS APPOINTED; 23/05/2018 – US mall owners look to apartments and hotels to replace Sears and JC Penney; 22/05/2018 – Marvin Ellison’s exit as CEO of J.C. Penney means the struggling department store chain can’t be turned around, according to @jimcramer; 17/05/2018 – JC Penney cuts profit guidance as cold weather chills sales; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SENIOR LEADERS TO COLLECTIVELY SERVE AS OFFICE OF CEO; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 Classes of GSMS 2013-GC13; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMMENCED A PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES

Gam Holding Ag increased Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) stake by 7.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 12,882 shares as Church & Dwight Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 191,881 shares with $13.67M value, up from 178,999 last quarter. Church & Dwight Inc now has $19.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 1.66M shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gam Holding Ag decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 8,427 shares to 83,131 valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 5,975 shares and now owns 15,074 shares. Baker Hughes A Ge Co was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -5.60% below currents $77.64 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Oppenheimer. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by SunTrust.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $232.88 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold J. C. Penney Company, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.