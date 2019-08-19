Gam Holding Ag Has Lifted Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stake; Proshare Advisors Upped Holding in New Jersey Res (NJR)

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 2,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 5,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, up from 3,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 144,577 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 75,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 433,177 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57M, up from 357,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 475,399 shares traded or 32.07% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 11/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Recognized for Exceptional Dedication to the Environment; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 29/05/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Decrease Rates for the 2018-2019 Winter Heating Season; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 NFE GUIDANCE

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 7,650 shares to 4,625 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,459 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charles River Lab completes Citoxlab acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pharma Supplier Charles River Laboratories Has Leading Competitive Position, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP invested in 0.07% or 6,901 shares. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.26% or 231,142 shares. Brant Point Invest Management Lc has 19,800 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Channing Cap Management Llc owns 463,270 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,490 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 47 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 2,555 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 96,372 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 24,682 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% or 678,997 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill has invested 0.14% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Bar Harbor owns 6,000 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Bluecrest Mgmt holds 4,172 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.03% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.47% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 46,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 445,841 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.05% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 298,241 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 21,540 shares. 634,807 are owned by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Motco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3,750 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).