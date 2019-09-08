Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake as Share Price Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Holder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 837,707 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 13,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 86,566 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, down from 99,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 624,488 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 16/05/2018 – U.S. COULD SHIP SOYBEANS TO SOUTH AMERICA IN LATE SUMMER: BUNGE; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv, Texas-based fund reported 27,541 shares. Northern holds 0.03% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 144,559 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.80 million shares. 476 were accumulated by Tower Capital Llc (Trc). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 8,458 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0.13% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 301,154 shares. Kennedy Mngmt reported 0.22% stake. Advisory Serv Ltd accumulated 125 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,220 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 13.05M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0% or 120 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 573,135 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 18 shares.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 47,675 shares to 111,575 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $1.05M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of stock or 38,588 shares. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $83.52 million for 22.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Republic Investment Inc invested in 0.18% or 427,385 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 5,500 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ent Fincl Services reported 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Morgan Dempsey Management Limited holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 84,130 shares. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 4,032 shares. Cetera Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 12,365 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5,777 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 125,300 shares. Cidel Asset has 4,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 6,051 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 1.82% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2.48M shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares to 186,479 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.