Gam Holding Ag Has Boosted Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Mairs & Power Boosted Its Visa (V) Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 22.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 120,775 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 668,210 shares with $104.37 million value, up from 547,435 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $399.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results

Gam Holding Ag increased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 138.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 13,226 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)’s stock declined 17.94%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 22,779 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 9,553 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $3.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.32. About 4.79M shares traded or 6.21% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Group Includes Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 17/05/2018 – JWN: NORDSTROM RACK STORE SALES UNDERPERFORMED EXPECTATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Comml Bank And reported 5,415 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Swedbank reported 3.69% stake. Underhill Invest Limited, a California-based fund reported 5,556 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 16,300 shares. C Wide Grp Hldgs A S owns 7.60 million shares for 15.07% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.4% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com owns 7,870 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 1.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 2,393 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 38,479 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 1.92 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 21,159 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,508 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.13% or 76,079 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 1.36% or 64,200 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Target (NYSE:TGT) stake by 91,407 shares to 898,962 valued at $72.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 110,267 shares and now owns 1.60M shares. Emc Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.80% above currents $178.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 9,306 shares to 14,770 valued at $963,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dxc Technology Co stake by 17,310 shares and now owns 24,940 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $3700 lowest target. $49.14’s average target is 94.08% above currents $25.32 stock price. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1.