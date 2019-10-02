Gam Holding Ag Decreased Celgene (Put) (CELG) Position as Stock Value Declined; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $98.52. About 106,825 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03 million, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.94. About 18,667 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – REMAINDER OF HENRY SCHEIN ONE’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 119,348 shares to 234,398 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 15,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 2,340 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 6.10 million shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 3,050 shares. Raymond James Na owns 28,768 shares. 284,865 are owned by Amp Capital Investors Ltd. Dnb Asset As reported 87,954 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eagle Ridge Management reported 10,551 shares. Central Bancshares stated it has 47,137 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Oak Assocs Limited Oh has 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,910 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 54,634 shares. Axa accumulated 0.23% or 635,435 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 350 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Company has 23,067 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has 1.20 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 5,018 shares stake. 5,764 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,281 shares. 89,926 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 75,670 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 105,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 7,321 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 1% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 403,473 shares. Fiera Cap holds 196,095 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bartlett & Co Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Transamerica holds 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 6 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.