Gam Holding Ag Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $2.41 Million; Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Its Stake by $7.60 Million as Stock Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 189,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.01M, down from 5.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Taiwansmc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.36B market cap company. It closed at $41.26 lastly. It is down 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 18,391 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 9,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 958,540 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 33,028 shares to 131,939 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 66,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,250 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Lc holds 2.45 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.43% or 624,534 shares in its portfolio. 204 were reported by Bollard Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Nj owns 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,000 shares. 581,382 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Martingale Asset LP reported 25,412 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset reported 2,800 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 5,685 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 10,392 shares stake. Us Bankshares De accumulated 222,934 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 0.44% or 445,292 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hilltop Holding reported 3,481 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 3,100 shares.

