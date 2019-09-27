Gam Holding Ag Boosted Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (SCRPF) Shorts Raised By 7.68%

Gam Holding Ag increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 19.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 12,279 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 76,379 shares with $3.02 million value, up from 64,100 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SCRPF) had an increase of 7.68% in short interest. SCRPF’s SI was 4.55M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.68% from 4.23 million shares previously. It closed at $1.57 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sembcorp Industries Ltd, an investment holding company, engages in the utilities, marine, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Utilities segment provides energy, water, on-site logistics, and solid waste management services to industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. It has a 24.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s activities in the energy sector include power generation and retail, and process steam production and supply, as well as natural gas import, supply, and retail; and water sector comprise wastewater treatment, and production and supply of reclaimed, desalinated, and potable water.

Among 13 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 13.53% above currents $38.42 stock price. eBay had 18 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 11,823 shares to 31,607 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) stake by 1,100 shares and now owns 2,200 shares. Cable One Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Mngmt has invested 0.22% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.53M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Savant Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De stated it has 333,772 shares. 17,981 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.44% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Oppenheimer Company Inc has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bank Of Nova Scotia has 935,103 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 30,984 were reported by Veritable Ltd Partnership. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 13,730 shares. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 11.04 million shares.