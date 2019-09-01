Gam Holding Ag Boosted Its Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding; Homrich & Berg Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) stake by 45.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gam Holding Ag acquired 26,089 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)’s stock declined 0.18%. The Gam Holding Ag holds 83,626 shares with $12.29 million value, up from 57,537 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 389,021 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Homrich & Berg increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 29.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 3,194 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Homrich & Berg holds 14,102 shares with $1.57M value, up from 10,908 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Homrich & Berg decreased Ishares Tr (IVW) stake by 10,081 shares to 717,524 valued at $123.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) stake by 107,867 shares and now owns 107,302 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co owns 24,179 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company reported 19,584 shares. Contravisory Inv invested in 35,176 shares. Diversified Tru invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Inc reported 82,420 shares. Harvest Lc owns 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,001 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 592,694 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us owns 378,847 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd reported 2.24 million shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold & Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,507 shares. Spectrum Management Gru has 13,417 shares. 24.40 million are held by Fincl Bank Of America De. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 7.85M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Deckers Outdoor has $188 highest and $16900 lowest target. $177.33’s average target is 20.26% above currents $147.45 stock price. Deckers Outdoor had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) rating on Tuesday, May 14. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $16900 target. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Pivotal Research.

Gam Holding Ag decreased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) stake by 55,630 shares to 207,536 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 1,900 shares and now owns 1,939 shares. Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) was reduced too.