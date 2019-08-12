Gam Holding Ag Boosted Caci Intl (CACI) Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Decreased Its Bp Plc (BP) Position by $313,900 as Market Valuation Declined

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.63 million shares traded or 21.86% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 24/05/2018 – BP’S DUDLEY SEES `A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY’ IN OIL MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Italy’s Eni defies sceptics, may up stake in nuclear fusion project; 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 3% of Global Upstream Jobs; 14/05/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: #BREAKING: Suspect at large after person shot at BP Gas Station in northeast Charlotte this morning, police; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 1,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 4,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $211.23. About 150,658 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 TO $11.50; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Lc invested in 1,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 2,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Vident Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.15% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cwm has invested 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 16,284 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,410 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 0.32% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Amer Century Companies has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 18,254 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

