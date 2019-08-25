Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|75.19
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 495.51%. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 44.02% and its consensus target price is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 9% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
