Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 75.19 N/A -0.56 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 495.51%. On the other hand, Zealand Pharma A/S’s potential upside is 44.02% and its consensus target price is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Zealand Pharma A/S as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 9% respectively. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Zealand Pharma A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.