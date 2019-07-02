Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 84.33 N/A -0.56 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 373.83% and an $33.5 consensus target price. Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, with potential upside of 57.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 34.1% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.