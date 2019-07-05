Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

We are contrasting Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 82.78 N/A -0.56 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.66. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, VIVUS Inc. has 4 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VIVUS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 382.71% at a $33.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 18.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors VIVUS Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.