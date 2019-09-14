Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 76.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 409.94% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $26.67. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $60.33, while its potential upside is 34.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.