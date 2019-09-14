Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|7
|76.59
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and has 11.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The upside potential is 409.94% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $26.67. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $60.33, while its potential upside is 34.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.89%
|-14.57%
|-22.27%
|-20.32%
|-56.39%
|-11.57%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
