Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.81 N/A -0.56 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.66 beta means Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 166.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

36.1 and 36.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 428.24% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average price target of $31.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 14.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.