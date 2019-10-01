Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 5 0.00 13.62M -0.56 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 265,409,123.68% -12.2% -11.8% resTORbio Inc. 161,451,942.74% -33% -31%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, resTORbio Inc. which has a 31.4 Current Ratio and a 31.4 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to resTORbio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and resTORbio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 423.01% upside potential and an average target price of $25. On the other hand, resTORbio Inc.’s potential upside is 160.18% and its consensus target price is $23. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than resTORbio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while resTORbio Inc. has 26.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.