Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 77.16 N/A -0.56 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 23.15 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current beta is 2.57 and it happens to be 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.1 while its Current Ratio is 36.1. Meanwhile, REGENXBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $31.8, while its potential upside is 510.36%. REGENXBIO Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 average target price and a 7.28% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than REGENXBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 89.1% respectively. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 21.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats REGENXBIO Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.