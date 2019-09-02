Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

This is a contrast between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 74.59 N/A -0.56 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 510.36% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $31.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 3.61%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 21.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Prana Biotechnology Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.