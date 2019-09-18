Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

We will be comparing the differences between Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 157.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 and a Quick Ratio of 36.1. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and has 23.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurotrope Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 405.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.