Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 71.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.96 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $31.8, while its potential upside is 527.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37% and 79.4% respectively. About 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.