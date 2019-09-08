Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 72.44 N/A -0.56 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 570.89% and an $31.8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Mereo BioPharma Group plc

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.