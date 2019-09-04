Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Since Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 65.90 N/A -0.56 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.11 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.57. In other hand, MannKind Corporation has beta of 2.29 which is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MannKind Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$31.8 is Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 579.49%. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 154.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than MannKind Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37% and 27.4%. Insiders held roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance while MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.