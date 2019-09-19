Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 69.45 N/A -0.56 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 106 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 2.57 and its 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 36.1 and 36.1. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.8 and 45.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $25, and a 406.90% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $150.5, which is potential 53.17% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 98.9% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.33% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.